Massive night drone attack against Russia: Moscow and Leningrad region on alert, there is a victim in Donbas

In the early hours of July 10, 2026, Ukraine launched another large-scale operation with unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied regions. The main directions of the attack, registered between midnight and 6:00 Bulgarian time, were directed at the capital Moscow and the strategic Leningrad Region, located in Northwestern Russia.

Air defense over Moscow in action and airports blocked

According to an official statement by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 10 drones flying towards the Russian capital. At around 2:30 local (and Bulgarian) time, the first six drones were shot down, and an hour later the air defenses eliminated more four.

Due to the real threat of air strikes, Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport has imposed emergency temporary restrictions. After 2:00 a.m., departing and landing planes were manually coordinated with military authorities, causing traffic delays. Emergency crews are working at the sites where the wreckage of the downed planes fell, and city officials say there has been no serious damage to civilian infrastructure.

14 drones over Leningrad Oblast

In parallel with the attack on the capital, increased activity was also reported far to the north. Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed on his MAKS platform profile that air defenses had neutralized a total of 14 Ukrainian drones. Local media reported ongoing combat work by anti-aircraft calculations in the region throughout the night.

Civilian casualty and injuries in Donetsk region

The most severe consequences of the night strikes were recorded in the parts of Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces. The head of the so-called DPR Denis Pushilin reported that as a result of Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks, one civilian died and others four civilians were injured. The incidents were recorded in several settlements, including Novoazovsk and Volnovakha, where damage was caused to residential infrastructure.

Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia have intensified in recent days, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying they constitute “long-range sanctions“ in response to the ongoing Russian bombing of cities in Ukraine.