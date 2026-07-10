Against potential enemies! North Korea steps up intelligence gathering

North Korea has called for expanding the functions and missions of its intelligence agency against "potential enemies", Yonhap reported.

The move is seen as aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering against South Korea.

The discussion was held at the first expanded meeting of the 9th Central Military Commission, chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, the day before. The meeting discussed ways to enhance combat readiness and modernize the Korean People's Army.

"The meeting proposed tasks and ways to expand the functions and missions of the General Intelligence and Reconnaissance Bureau in a multifaceted manner," the report said.

The bureau is described as playing a "key role in controlling threats from potential enemies and collecting key information".

The KCNA report also called for a radical strengthening of military intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, according to the report.

The report did not specify in detail how the bureau's intelligence-gathering capabilities would be expanded.

North Korea is believed to have expanded the General Intelligence Bureau, the country's spy agency, to GRIB in an attempt to boost its ability to collect and analyze foreign intelligence.