The Ukrainian woman wanted for the Monaco bombing was found dead with gunshot wounds to the head. Ukrainian intelligence officer detained

A Ukrainian court has remanded in custody two men accused of killing a woman suspected of carrying out a bombing in Monaco that seriously injured a Ukrainian businessman, Ukraine's prosecutor general said, as quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The body of Anastasia Berezovskaya, a 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen wanted by Interpol for the June 29 bombing, was found with gunshot wounds to the head and gun casings near her, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

Authorities said a serving officer of Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) and a former law enforcement officer had been detained on suspicion of murdering Berezovskaya.

In a statement published yesterday, the Prosecutor General's Office said that a court in Kiev had ordered the two suspects to be held in custody without bail.

Ukrainian media, citing court proceedings, reported that the GUR officer had retracted his confession, saying that the other defendant had fired the shots and that he had taken the blame out of fear for his life.

Ukrainian-born construction entrepreneur Vadim Ermolayev, his partner and his son were injured in Monday's bombing, sources said.

Ermolayev, who acquired Cypriot citizenship seven years ago, has been subject to sanctions by Ukraine since 2023.