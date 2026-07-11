Berlin police free woman held hostage in supermarket

Berlin police announced that they had freed a woman who was taken hostage last night in a supermarket in the southern part of the German capital, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"The attacker has been neutralized and the hostage has been released," a police spokesman told the agency.

Early this morning, Berlin police announced that they had launched a large-scale operation in the southern district of "Marienfelde" after a woman was taken hostage in a supermarket from the "Reve" chain. (Rewe).

The attacker had been holding the hostage at gunpoint since 10 p.m. local time last night (11 p.m. Bulgarian time), police said. The motive of the man, who was contacted by law enforcement during the operation, is not yet known.

According to a statement by police spokesman Stefan Petersen-Schuman, the two had been in the supermarket all night. The store is located on "Hildburghaus" street, DPA reports.