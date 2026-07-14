Iran calls on Jordan to end military cooperation with the United States after alleged missile strike

Iran has called on Jordan to end its military cooperation with the United States, saying that such a step would contribute to restoring security in the Middle East. This was stated in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

The address is addressed to the Jordanian people and emphasizes that Iran does not feel hostility towards Jordan. According to the text, Tehran states that it respects Jordanian citizens and wishes the country to preserve its dignity and stability.

At the same time, the Revolutionary Guards called on Jordanian society to demand the termination of the American military presence in the country. According to the Iranian position, this would be an important step towards reducing tensions and improving security in the region.

The military formation also announced that early in the morning it had launched ballistic missile strikes on an air base on Jordanian territory. According to Iran, the base was used by the American armed forces to carry out attacks on Iranian targets.

There has been no official confirmation of these claims from Jordan or the United States at this time. Jordanian authorities have not reported any damage or casualties, and the US administration has not commented on Tehran's statements.

The incident comes amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Iran and the US after the exchange of military strikes in recent days. The international community fears that the conflict could escalate and further involve countries in the region, including countries that maintain close relations with the US.

Jordan is a key ally of Washington in the Middle East and hosts a US military presence that plays an important role in regional operations and security cooperation.