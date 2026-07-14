Ukraine to use European loan to buy new generation air defense systems and Rafale fighter jets

Ukraine will use the European loan to buy a new generation of Franco-Italian air defense systems and, for the first time, French "Rafale" fighter jets, while also receiving approval to produce key Western missiles on its territory under agreements finalized between Kiev and Paris, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The two countries said that Ukraine would initially order 16 "Rafale" aircraft. This is the first batch of a planned fleet of 100 aircraft announced in November 2025, financed through the EU's "Loan for Support to Ukraine" program.

Training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians could begin in France as early as 2026, with the first four aircraft to be delivered after the training is completed, the French and Ukrainian presidencies said in a joint statement providing the first details of the purchases outlined on Monday.

Ukraine also plans to acquire four new-generation SAMP/T-NG air and missile defense systems, becoming the first country to use the Franco-Italian system in combat conditions. Two older versions will be sent to Ukraine until the new systems are delivered.

The move builds on a broader air defense initiative unveiled yesterday by Ukraine and several European allies aimed at developing cheaper technology to counter ballistic missiles as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

France and Italy have also authorized licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 interceptor missiles, and France has approved local production of AASM guided aerial bombs and SCALP cruise missiles, deepening defense-industrial cooperation with Kiev.

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up its missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kiev to bolster its air defenses and secure additional supplies of interceptor missiles, Reuters notes.