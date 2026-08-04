Three injured in drone strike on ship in Black Sea

A serious incident in the Black Sea has heightened international tension after a Turkish cargo ship was the target of a coordinated drone attack.

At least three crew members were injured in the attack, official sources reported, quoted by world agencies in the early hours of the day.

Details of the incident with the Turkish ship

The Cameroon-flagged cargo ship “Nadezhda“, owned by the Samsun-based Kalyoncu Shipping company, was attacked about 30 nautical miles from the key Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The attack took place in the afternoon hours while the vessel was transporting fresh fruit and vegetables from Turkey to Russia.

The ship's captain, Yalçın Şahin, reported that between six and seven drones were fired at the vessel. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out on board. All 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish citizens, were evacuated in a timely manner. Three of the injured sailors are Turkish citizens and have been transported for emergency treatment.

Rising tensions in the Black Sea

The incident highlights the greatly deteriorated security for commercial shipping in the region in recent weeks. This attack follows a series of military actions in the Black Sea, including the recent sinking of the container ship “Ioannina“ and the damage to the coal ship “Reyhan Sari“. Shipowners and insurers are already expressing serious concerns about the safety of civilian routes.