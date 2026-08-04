Russian strikes on Sumy and Dnieper: One dead and one injured

The situation in Ukraine remains critical after another wave of massive Russian air strikes carried out overnight.

According to official data from local authorities, Russian forces carried out destructive strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Sumy, while attacks with kamikaze drones caused large-scale fires along the Dnieper River.

Casualties and destruction in Sumy after air bomb attack

In the attack on Sumy, Russian aircraft used heavy cruise missiles aimed at civilian areas of the city. According to the initial report of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (see official announcements at (t.me/smova)), as a result of the explosions one person died on the spot.

Several more people were injured and were urgently transported to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. Ukraine's State Emergency Service teams continue to clear debris from the affected residential buildings and commercial buildings. Regional Kordon Media reports serious material damage to critical urban infrastructure.

Food warehouses burn near the Dnieper River

In parallel with the strikes in Sumy Oblast, Russia has carried out an intensive attack with "Shahed" drones in southeastern Ukraine. The main targets were logistics centers and business facilities located near the Dnieper River.

As a result of the hits, huge fires broke out in food warehouses. According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and publications on the X platform by Minister Andriy Sibiha, the attack is a direct blow to the food security of the civilian population in the region. Huge columns of smoke rise above the industrial areas along the river, and dozens of firefighting teams are trying to control the fire.

Context of the attacks

The Sumy region is regularly targeted by shelling due to its proximity to the Russian border. Military experts note that in recent weeks the Russian army has increased the use of adjustable aerial bombs (CABs), which have a large radius of attack and cause widespread destruction. These tactics are used to put pressure on defense lines and the civilian population, as indicated in the analysis of the UNIAN news agency (unian.net).