US considering drastic measure: $100,000 financial guarantee for Green Card from abroad

The US government is considering imposing an unprecedented financial guarantee of about $100,000 for some foreigners who apply for the relevant Green Card through US consulates abroad. According to exclusive information from the authoritative American publication The Wall Street Journal, the State Department is actively developing this measure in order to ensure that new immigrants will be able to support themselves and will not rely on public funds and social assistance after their arrival.

How will the mechanism work and when will the money be returned?

The idea, which is currently being discussed in high places in Washington, provides for the amount of $100,000 to be transferred as a refundable deposit (bond). State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed that the department is exploring existing statutory authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that would allow for the requirement of such financial guarantees.

Key details surrounding the proposal include:

Holding Period: Applicants will receive their funds back only after they acquire US citizenship. This process usually takes a minimum of five years after obtaining permanent residency.

Applicants will receive their funds back only after they acquire US citizenship. This process usually takes a minimum of five years after obtaining permanent residency. Pilot project as a basis: The proposal actually expands an existing tourist visa scheme, tested in countries such as Malawi and Zambia with guarantees of up to $ 15,000. The program has already been expanded to 50 countries and, according to the State Department, has led to a 97% drop in cases of overstayed visas, although it has drastically reduced the number of approved applicants.

Part of a broader campaign to tighten legal immigration

This initiative is a continuation of the current White House administration's aggressive policy to reshape the immigration system. Just months ago, another key requirement was introduced, requiring most foreigners to leave the US and undergo consular processing in their home countries, rather than adjusting their status there.

In addition, the administration has already attempted to impose a massive $100,000 fee for highly skilled H-1B worker visas, which was blocked by federal Judge Leo Sorokin in early June.

Harsh criticism and pending legal battles

Immigration lawyers and human rights organizations reacted sharply to the leaked information. The American Immigration Lawyers Association warns that such a requirement would fundamentally undermine the principle of family reunification and make legal immigration available only to the extremely wealthy.

Legal experts are adamant that if the proposal is officially introduced and adopted, it will immediately be attacked in court. The main arguments against it will be the lack of explicit approval from Congress and the violation of administrative procedures for public consultation. For now, the requirements for processing immigrant visas remain unchanged until the proposal passes through official government records.