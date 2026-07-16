Ukraine attacks two Russian oil tankers, Russia reports drone strikes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced that, together with the country's naval forces, it carried out a strike with naval drones on two tankers from the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea, BTA reports.

According to the SSU, the tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda", which are under Ukrainian sanctions, were used to transport Russian crude oil.

Meanwhile, the independent Russian media outlet "Astra", quoted by Ukrinform, reported a fire at a military airbase in the city of Engels, Saratov region. Local residents said they heard multiple explosions overnight and that the base had been attacked.

Analysis of footage from the scene confirmed the fire. According to “Astra“, a drone also hit a residential building about 2 kilometers from the airbase, with no injuries.

Russian authorities said a total of three people had been killed in Ukrainian attacks overnight. A 15-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in Bryansk Oblast, and one person was killed in Yaroslavl Oblast in a “massive attack by enemy drones“, local governors said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 375 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, targeting 15 Russian regions and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.