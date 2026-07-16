Netanyahu will not travel to the US, over 100 Democrats supported a proposal to end military aid to Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu will not travel to the US next week, as the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham has been postponed until the end of the month, the Israeli prime minister's office announced today, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Democratic deputies in the US House of Representatives voted in favor of ending the provision of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel in the next fiscal year.

The proposal was not adopted, but received significantly more support compared to similar initiatives in recent years. The vote was largely seen as symbolic.

The proposed amendment by Republican Representative Thomas Massie to eliminate about $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel failed, with 314 votes “no” on the vote yesterday evening. against 104 “in favor“.

Massi was the only Republican to support the amendment, while broad Republican opposition ensured its defeat.

The proposal was part of discussions in the House on funding for the US State Department and national security agencies.

Of the 215 Democrats in the House, 103 voted in favor of the amendment, with 10 abstaining, meaning that nearly half of the faction supported ending military aid to Israel.

The vote highlighted growing divisions within the Democratic Party over US policy toward Israel. While the Democratic Party leadership continues to support military aid to Israel, the party's progressive wing has increasingly called for it to be cut, citing the war in Gaza as a key argument.

The Gaza War was sparked by an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, by the Palestinian Islamist group “Hamas“ and other extremist organizations. The conflict ended with a ceasefire two years later.