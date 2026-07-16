Russia says no prospects for resuming peace talks with Ukraine

The Kremlin said today that there is currently no prospect of resuming peace talks with Ukraine, although it indicated that Russia remains open to the idea of negotiations, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia appreciates Turkey's readiness to support peace efforts, but new negotiations are not expected for now.

"We are fully aware of the readiness of our Turkish friends to continue facilitating the transition to a peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine," Peskov told reporters. "We are grateful to the Turkish side for this. However, at the moment there are no immediate prospects for resuming the negotiation process; we see no such signs. However, the Russian side certainly remains open to this possibility."

Almost 4 and a half years after the start of the war, the front lines remain largely unchanged, as Russia and Ukraine strike at each other's cities and key energy infrastructure, as well as at ships at sea, Reuters points out.

Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin was monitoring a major reshuffle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, but the appointment of a new prime minister and defense minister would not change anything unless Kiev was ready to make decisions leading to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Moscow relies on terror with ballistic missiles, Zelensky said after another night of missile strikes against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Moscow continues to rely on terror with ballistic missiles after Russia carried out an attack overnight with 13 missiles, eight of them ballistic, and 151 drones, Ukrinform reported, citing Zelensky's Facebook post, BTA reported.

“So far, it has been confirmed that two people were killed in the Russian attack on Kiev last night. I offer my condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people were injured, including a child. The Russians damaged a high-rise residential building, storage facilities and cars”, Zelensky wrote.

He added that four people were injured in the Kharkiv region. The area was attacked with drones and guided aerial bombs, causing damage to residential buildings and civilian facilities, including a cinema and tennis courts.

In Sumy, Russian forces hit a park, and elsewhere in the region they attacked a tractor brigade. An apartment building was damaged in the attack on Zaporizhia. Energy infrastructure was also damaged in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Nikolaev and in the Donetsk region.