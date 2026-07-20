Turkey expects "desert heat: temperatures will exceed 40 degrees

Meteorologists in Turkey are warning of upcoming “desert heat“ in the country over the next three days, when temperatures in some provinces are likely to exceed 40 degrees, the BBC reports, BTA reported.

It will be hottest in the regions around the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, the media added, adding that on Tuesday thermometers will show 41 degrees in Aydin, in the southwestern part of the Aegean country. On Wednesday, the same degrees are expected to be reached in Antalya, but in some places the expected temperatures may reach 45 degrees in the shade, the agency added.

In the central part of the country, where the capital Ankara is located, the temperature in the coming days will be around 35 degrees, and in Istanbul the degrees will be around 33, the BBC added Si.

From Wednesday onwards, the forecasts are for a slight cooling, especially in the Marmara Sea region, but with the expectation of thunderstorms, the media outlet points out and reminds of the need to consume more fluids during the heat.

A similar warning for a three-day heat wave was issued by the Greek authorities yesterday.

A three-day heat wave is expected to cover all of Greece from Monday to Wednesday, with air temperatures approaching and in places exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, Sky TV reports, quoted by BTA.

Due to the forecast, a meeting of the special Risk Assessment Commission was held on Sunday, and the Civil Protection issued recommendations to citizens to limit their exposure to the sun, ensure sufficient water intake and be careful to prevent the risk of fires.

According to experts, on Tuesday temperatures in Thessaly will reach 40 – 41 degrees, and in the region of Agrinio, Western Greece, even 42 degrees are predicted.

Temperatures will gradually begin to drop – on Wednesday in Northern Greece, and from Thursday in the rest of the country.