Dozens killed in Colombia earthquake

At least 20 people have died in the earthquake that shook western Colombia on Monday, Reuters reported, citing authorities, BTA reported.

The number of victims in the city of Pereira is 18, and others are trapped under collapsed buildings, said the mayor of the settlement Mauricio Salazar.

Two people died in the city of Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas reported. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4.

Dozens of buildings collapsed in cities in western Colombia after the powerful earthquake, the Associated Press reported.

The epicenter was recorded in San Jose Del Palmar - a town of about 4,800 inhabitants, located about 400 km west of the capital Bogota. The depth of the tremor was 107 km.

The earthquake was also felt in Ecuador, which borders Colombia.