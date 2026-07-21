Israel: The current situation is good for us and we have no interest in getting involved in it

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said today that Israel "has no interest" from getting involved in the current military actions between the US and Iran, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"The current situation is good for us and we have no interest in getting involved in it," said Smotrich, quoted by several Israeli media.

He pointed out that Israel's main goal is to weaken Iran and that the best way to achieve this is through economic measures.

The conflict between the US and Iran has flared up again in recent days, with the US military launching successive airstrikes on the Islamic Republic, and Tehran responding with attacks on countries in the region where there are US military bases.

The US and Israel jointly launched the war against Iran at the end of February this year, when they assassinated Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran subsequently blocked the Strait of Hormuz, causing global inflation.

A ceasefire was first agreed in early April, and last month Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding. However, with the renewed fighting, no lasting solution to the conflict is in sight in the foreseeable future, DPA reports.