Urgent visit to Washington! New Mossad chief secretly visits US amid escalation of war with Iran

The new director of Israel's intelligence agency "Mossad" Roman Goffman visited Washington two weeks ago for talks on the war in Iran and the Iranian nuclear program, Axios reports, citing its sources.

Goffman is one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest advisers. This is his first visit to Washington since taking office in June.

The visit took place just before tensions around the Strait of Hormuz escalated and fighting resumed.

One of the purposes of Goffman's visit was to coordinate with the White House negotiations with Iran on a nuclear deal, according to an Israeli source. The sources said Goffman met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, as well as White House officials.

Within Trump's inner circle, Ratcliffe has been one of the more skeptical voices about the Iran deal. He warned before the deal was signed that Iran would interpret the deal differently from the United States, including provisions related to the strait.

The CIA and Mossad declined to comment.