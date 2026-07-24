Drones attacked St. Petersburg and set fire to objects in the Leningrad region

In the early hours of July 24, Russian authorities announced another large-scale military offensive.

Monitoring channels distributed videos of explosions and smoke over St. Petersburg, Russia.

The emergency situation in Leningrad Region is a consequence of intensified airstrikes with Ukrainian drones, targeting key logistics and energy infrastructure deep in the country's hinterland.

According to Reuters and local sources, the drones managed to penetrate air defenses, causing local explosions and subsequent fires. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that fire brigade teams are working to localize the flames at the affected industrial sites, and as of 5:20 Bulgarian time there are no official data on the deaths of citizens.

About the strikes Russian media, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, Russian and Ukrainian public groups

After 3:00 a.m., Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that 33 drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region.

“Residents of the city and the surrounding region reported explosions. Smoke is visible over St. Petersburg“, noted a Russian public group.

In parallel with the incidents around St. Petersburg, emergency security measures and airspace closures were imposed in several other regions. The attacks are part of a systematic campaign to damage the oil and transport hubs of the Russian Federation