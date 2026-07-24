Iran with a sharp response after the 13th US attack

The situation in the Middle East has reached a new critical point of escalation. Last night, the US Armed Forces carried out airstrikes against Iran for the 13th consecutive night.

The operation, officially confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), was aimed at Iranian command centers, drone warehouses, communication networks and coastal surveillance sites, aimed at limiting threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to information from Reuters, explosions and the activation of air defense systems were recorded in a number of key Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, the port city of Bandar Abbas and the strategic island of Qeshm. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported at least four dead and five wounded in a missile strike near the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

Tehran's military response and the rejected ceasefire

Iran responded immediately with massive retaliatory strikes in the region targeting US military assets. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones at bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. The Kuwaiti border post “Abdali“ on the border with Iraq was also attacked. The Iranian army, quoted by Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com) through its spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, announced: “Our retaliatory attacks will continue as long as the US attacks the country's infrastructure and coastal areas“.

In parallel with the military actions, diplomatic channels have suffered a complete collapse. According to diplomatic sources of The Times of Israel (timesofisrael.com), Tehran has officially rejected the latest ceasefire proposal, conveyed personally by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Iranian authorities are adamant that they will not negotiate until their security is guaranteed.

Reactions and threats of a large-scale war

The rhetoric between the two superpowers has escalated to the limit. US President Donald Trump announced on the social network Truth Social that he is considering a “massive attack“ against Iran, since the country “has not yet felt enough pain“. Trump added that the US would seize frozen Iranian assets to cover any damage caused to merchant ships in the Persian Gulf. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for his part, commented that the new US strategy is “a head for an eye“, rather than the traditional “an eye for an eye“.

In response to these threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the media that “mindless aggression“ would only make Washington pay “an even higher price“. The Iranian military warned that if Trump followed through on his threat to bomb civilian infrastructure, Tehran would launch direct strikes on Tel Aviv and regional oil, gas and energy facilities, which sent the price of “Brent” crude oil soaring over $100 per barrel according to CNN (cnn.com).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council that the region was caught in an "uncontrollable cycle of confrontation," with each escalation triggering the next.