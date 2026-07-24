Ukraine has carried out a new attack on warehouses of the Russian company Wildberries, which plays a central role in the

Six people were killed and 26 were injured in a Ukrainian missile attack on a factory in Russia's Kirov region, the region's governor Alexander Sokolov said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He also said that some of the injured had been admitted to hospital and that the fire caused by the attack had already been extinguished.

Meanwhile, retail giant "Wildberries", which is Russia's version of "Amazon" (Amazon) said three more of its warehouses were attacked from Ukraine last night.

The attacks are part of Kiev's campaign against the Russian economy and logistics chains, Reuters notes.

The founder of "Wildberries" and Russia's richest woman, Tatyana Kim, said the latest attacks targeted warehouses in St. Petersburg, in the Leningrad region, as well as in Simferopol, on the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula.

"We managed to save some of the facilities and goods. I would like to thank our employees, our heroes - all of our warehouses were quickly evacuated," Kim said. "There are no initial reports of casualties," she added.

Wildberries, which the EU this week imposed sanctions on over its banking business's financial contribution to Russia's budget, plays a central role in Russia's consumer economy, Reuters reported. Ukraine appears to be targeting the company as part of its efforts to ensure ordinary Russians feel the effects of the war, which has been going on for more than four years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the company's warehouses are logistics hubs involved in supplying Russian forces with parts for drones and other equipment. The Kremlin denies that Wildberries is involved in military supplies.

Kim accused Ukraine of targeting ordinary people going about their business after the first such attack earlier this month killed eight workers.