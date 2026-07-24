Russia has asked the US for new proposals to end the war in Ukraine. Otherwise, it will continue until "complete victory

The Kremlin said that Moscow would wait for the United States to offer new ideas for ending the war in Ukraine and that these proposals must be acceptable to Russia, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Russia sees that the United States, including US President Donald Trump, are sincere in their desire to find ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Americans are sincere, President Trump is sincere, his negotiators are sincere in their desire to really formulate some options acceptable to everyone," Peskov said in an interview with journalist from the Russian newspaper "Vesti" Pavel Zarubin.

The spokesman also said that Russia recognizes and takes into account the fact that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with weapons.

"We must use this dualism in the position of the Trump administration in that part where it corresponds to our interests," Peskov emphasized.

According to the spokesman, Russia has accepted the option proposed by the United States for resolving the conflict, but it was rejected by Ukraine. “The option that was offered to us was accepted by us, but was not accepted by the Ukrainians“, Peskov explained.

According to him, achieving the goals by military means is not the preferred path, but in the absence of prospects for peace negotiations, Russia will continue to fight until complete victory.

“We continue our special military operation. That is, we continue to achieve our goals by military means. Yes, this is not the preferred path, but in the absence of prospects for peace, we will continue to the end, until complete victory,“ he said Peskov.

Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in the Philippine capital Manila. However, the meeting between the two diplomats ended without a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, also yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed peace efforts by phone with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Zelensky is expected to visit the US next week and talk to Trump.

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine under the auspices of Washington have stalled since American attention was focused entirely on the war in Iran.