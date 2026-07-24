Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a Ukrainian test site: at the time of the attack, there was a defense indu

At least 10 people were killed, and about 100 – injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on a site in the Kiev region during an event related to the defense industry, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian authorities and representatives of the military industry, BTA reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky did not disclose data on the attacked site, but indicated that what exactly happened was currently being established.

“A rescue operation is underway in the Kiev region after a Russian missile attack“, Zelensky wrote on the social network Telegram.

Kiev region Governor Ruslan Oliynyk said that according to initial information, a ballistic missile hit a private training ground where an event was taking place at that moment.

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Council said that the missile strike was carried out at a time when employees of the Ukrainian military production sector had gathered at the training ground, adding that the Council was not the organizer of the the event.

Valery Borovik, founder of the Ukrainian drone company “First Contact“, told Ukrainian media that a missile hit a training ground where a defense industry exhibition was taking place.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on Telegram that two investigations had been launched into the case - for a war crime and for negligent performance of official duties in organizing the event.

“The investigation will establish who made the decision to organize the event, who approved its location, time and format, what security measures were planned and whether the risks in martial law conditions were correctly assessed,“ Kravchenko said, as quoted by Ukrinform.