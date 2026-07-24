Ukraine considers how to respond to Russian strikes on Black Sea ports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had discussed with the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykhailo Drapati and the new Defense Minister Yevgen Khmara Ukraine's response to Russian strikes on port infrastructure, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Officials said yesterday that because of the attacks, some shipowners had temporarily stopped vessels that were supposed to be loaded with agricultural products.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said today that Russian strikes on civilian ships in the Black Sea could cause a sharp increase in global food prices and that the poorest countries will be hardest hit, Ukrinform adds.

“The escalating Russian terror against civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea poses a serious risk to global food security. If Moscow does not stop its attacks, the resulting food price shock will hit the most vulnerable, especially in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America“, Sibiga wrote on the Ex social network.

He called for international solidarity and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the attacks.

“Russia is doing to the Black Sea and food security what Iran did to the Strait of Hormuz and energy security. Don't be silent! "Act immediately to stop Russian terror, the use of food as a weapon, and the use of hunger as a means of waging war," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

On July 19, Russian forces struck a merchant ship flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau near Odessa. The attack killed 10 people.

Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on July 27 over Russian attacks in the Black Sea.