Trump thanks Radev for planes at Bezmer

US President Donald Trump expressed official gratitude to Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and to Bulgaria for the approved deployment of US military aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airbase.

Sofia's decision comes at a critical geopolitical moment of heightened tension in the Middle East and despite direct threats from Tehran.

„Thank you, Prime Minister Radev!“

In a post on his official social network Truth Social, garnished with a photo of the Bulgarian Prime Minister, Donald Trump wrote directly: “Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister Radev!“. The American leader also shared an international media publication from Newsmax with the title “Bulgaria supports Trump and approves support for US air base despite threats from Iran“.

This diplomatic gesture highlights Sofia's key role as a reliable partner of Washington in the security sphere. Rumen Radev himself previously declared before the National Assembly that The United States is our main ally and our country strictly abides by its alliance commitments.

Details of the agreement on the “Bezmer“ airbase

The decision, initially proposed by the Council of Ministers, received convincing support in the Bulgarian Parliament with 136 votes “in favor“. Military presence parameters include:

Time Stay: From July 24 to October 1, 2026.

From July 24 to October 1, 2026. Military equipment: Up to eight American aerial refueling aircraft KC-135 .

Up to eight American aerial refueling aircraft . Personnel: About 250 American servicemen with accompanying equipment and personal weapons.

About 250 American servicemen with accompanying equipment and personal weapons. Mission Objective: Assist and provide logistical support for the operations of the US Armed Forces in the Middle East.

Geopolitical repercussions and domestic reactions

The approval of the mission caused serious diplomatic and domestic political sparks. The Iranian Embassy in Sofia sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warning that the provision of infrastructure turns our country into an “accomplice“. Protests were also organized at the local level by residents of the surrounding Yambol villages.

On the other hand, Vice President Iliana Yotova commented on BNT that the majority in parliament has assumed its Euro-Atlantic responsibility, assuring the public that Bulgarian airspace is not given over to a foreign power and our country is not becoming a direct participant in a war.