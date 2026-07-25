New ballistic alert in Kiev and strike in Sumy

Last night Kiev and surrounding regions were put on alert twice due to a serious threat of strikes by Russian ballistic missiles.

Local residents were urged to stay in shelters while Ukrainian air defense forces were on full alert to repel the attacks, the country's air force said. Tensions in the capital remain extremely high after a series of intense air strikes in recent days, including a heavy strike on an arms exhibition in the Kiev region on July 24, which killed 10 people.

Growing death toll after attack in Sumy region

The situation in northeastern Ukraine is also deteriorating dramatically. The death toll from yesterday's Russian strike in Sumy region on July 24 has officially risen to two people after rescue teams found bodies under the rubble and some of the seriously injured died in hospital. Local authorities in Sumy confirmed that the Russian army continues to use guided aerial bombs and artillery against border settlements, causing widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

International reactions and the need for air defense

Due to the increasing brutal attacks on civilian sites and cities such as Slavyansk and Sumy, the international community is increasing diplomatic pressure. EU High Representative Kaia Kallas announced that Brussels will summon Russia's permanent representative over the escalation, the news portal reports. data-hveid="CAIIAQgMEAE" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwjFo8-r4uyVAxXpBdsEHXxpK8wQy_kOeggIAggBCAwQAQ" href="https://pronewsdobrich.bg/es-shte-izvika-postoyanniya-predstavitel-na-rusiya-v-bryuksel-zaradi-atakata-sreshtu-slavyansk-zayavi-kaya-kalas-p716492" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://pronewsdobrich.bg/es-shte-izvika-postoyanniya-predstavitel-na-rusiya-v-bryuksel-zaradi-atakata-sreshtu-slavyansk-zayavi-kaya-kalas-p716492&ved=2ahUKEwjFo8-r4uyVAxXpBdsEHXxpK8wQy_kOeggIAggBCAwQAQ&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">ProNewsDobrich.bg. President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on Western partners for the immediate delivery of additional missiles for the Patriot systems, emphasizing that they are the only effective defense against Russian ballistic terror.