The political crisis in Ukraine has entered a new phase after the organizers of the demonstrations in the capital officially announced the transition to open-ended protest actions.

Thousands of citizens, veterans and activists remain on the streets of Kiev around the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The main demand of the gathered crowd is the immediate return to the post of the popular and reformist-minded Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

The tension escalated after the deadline (July 24) given by the protesters to the head of state to correct the personnel reshuffle in the Ministry of Defense expired. Although the president has already taken steps to calm public discontent by replacing the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky, with Mykhailo Drapati, the protesters have refused to stop the demonstrations.

The conflict over military strategy and drones

The wave of discontent began on July 16, 2026, when Zelensky dismissed Fedorov. The reason was a deep structural and professional conflict between the former minister and the old general staff over the way the war against Russia was being waged.

Mykhailo Fedorov became a symbol of modernization and the large-scale implementation of technological solutions and drones on the battlefield. However, his vision clashed with the more conservative and highly centralized approach of the previous military high command. In statements to foreign correspondents, including TVP World (tvpworld.com/94512457/ukrainians-resume-protests-over-fedorov-dismissal), analysts point out that for society, Fedorov's dismissal was perceived as a mistake that jeopardizes reforms in the army.

Pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky intensifies

Protesters in Kiev raised slogans such as “Bring Fedorov back“ and direct appeals to the head of state to correct the political decision. One of the public leaders of the discontent, veteran Dmytro Kozyatinsky, confirmed on social networks that the pressure would not stop until Fedorov was specifically reinstated as Minister of Defense. Mykhailo Fedorov himself had previously rejected Zelensky's offer to take another high-ranking government position related to technology, stressing that only from the position of Minister of Defense could he effectively influence the course of the war.

The situation remains dynamic and seriously tests President Zelensky's political authority at a critical moment for the country. As of 6:00 AM Bulgarian time on July 25, 2026, tents continue to be set up in the center of Kiev, and organizers are calling for even greater mobilization of citizens over the holidays.