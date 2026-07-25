Russian drones hit gas stations and fire station in Poltava

On the night of July 25 Russian occupation forces carried out a new air attack against civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit objects on the territory of Poltava region. This was officially announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vitaly Dyakovnych on his Telegram channel.

Localization of damage and consequences

According to local authorities, the hits of enemy drones were registered at three specific locations:

Two gas stations , where material damage was caused to the equipment.

, where material damage was caused to the equipment. The building of the local fire department, which was partially destroyed or damaged in the explosions.

As of 07:26 Bulgarian time (coinciding with local time in Ukraine), information about dead or injured citizens did not arrive at the emergency services. Rescue teams and emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

Timeline of the airstrike

Residents of the Poltava region spent the night under the threat of airstrikes, with the alert being issued twice:

The first wave of danger started in 00:56 and continued until 01:18

and continued until The second, more intense wave of drones led to a new alarm that began in 05:53 a.m.

The attack is part of the Russian Federation's ongoing systematic campaign to destroy the logistics and energy infrastructure in the Poltava region. Attacks on oil depots, gas stations, and Naftogaz facilities in the region have become more frequent in recent months.