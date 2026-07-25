Last night, Russian forces launched another massive attack against Ukraine, combining the use of guided missiles and waves of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the official report of the Ukrainian Air Force, the country's air defense (ADF) has demonstrated extremely high efficiency in the northern, southern, eastern and central regions.

Airstrike Details

Russia has launched a total of two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Black Sea and a massive swarm of 157 combat drones. Among the drones, models of the “Shahed“ type (including jet modifications), “Gerbera“, “Italmas“, as well as false targets of the “Parodiya“ type, were detected. They were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Crimea.

The results of the air combat show:

Air targets shot down: Destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare (EW) means are one X-59/69 missile and a total of 127 enemy drones.

Destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare (EW) means are one X-59/69 missile and a total of 127 enemy drones. Threat neutralized: The second Kh-59 missile also failed to reach its intended target.

The second Kh-59 missile also failed to reach its intended target. Recorded hits: A total of 26 drones hit targets in nine different locations, and debris from downed targets fell in four places.

More details about the coverage of the attack were published by the Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda at the following website address: https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/07/25/8045824/.

Record strike on frontline manpower

In parallel with the successes of the air defense, the ground forces and artillery of Ukraine continue to inflict heavy losses on the Russian army along the line of contact. The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed the elimination and incapacitation of another 1,450 Russian occupiers in the last 24 hours alone. This brings the total number of Russian casualties since the start of the full-scale invasion to a new peak.

In addition to the huge number of personnel, the Russian forces have lost dozens of units of heavy armored vehicles, artillery systems and logistical transport. The official data and graphs of the Ukrainian command on the dynamics of the fighting can be followed on the Mezha Media information portal at: https://mezha.net/eng/bukvy/.