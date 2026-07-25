Russian drone hits home in Slavyansk: One dead

A Russian drone made a direct hit on a multi-family residential building in a city Slavyansk, located in Donetsk Oblast.

The rescue services officially confirmed that the attack was one person died, and two others were injured. The injured civilians were hospitalized in critical condition. The local administration reports extensive material damage to key civilian infrastructure in the area.

The attack is part of the ongoing Russian offensive along the entire front line in Donbas. In recent days, a series of heavy strikes with guided aerial bombs (GABs) have been recorded in the same region.

These bombings have caused serious damage to dozens of apartment blocks and private homes. Cities such as Slavyansk and Kramatorsk remain under constant fire due to their strategic importance.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service teams continue to clear debris from the site of the explosion.

The number of casualties is expected to rise. Military experts note that the Russian army is massively increasing the use of cheap unmanned systems to terrorize the civilian population in the rear and to identify air defense positions.