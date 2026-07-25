Supporters of Nicolas Maduro burned the flags of the United States and Israel during a large-scale anti-American rally in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

Thousands of loyalists of the socialist government poured into the streets and filled the historic Plaza de Bolívar. The demonstrators chanted sharp political slogans, directed personally at US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The organizers of the events condemned Washington's economic sanctions. They described the pressure from the White House as an attempt to destabilize the Latin American country. Leaders of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela spoke to the gathered crowd. They expressed firm support for Maduro and his course of government.

Diplomatic tensions between Caracas and the United States remain extremely high. The activists have spoken out strongly against US militarism in the Middle East and South America. They have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people. Observers say that Maduro is skillfully using these demonstrations to consolidate his domestic power and divert attention from the country's severe economic crisis.