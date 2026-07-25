A key senior official in Ukraine's security sector was killed in a massive Russian missile attack on the Kiev region yesterday. Valentina Savitskaya, who held the position of head of the Center for International Cooperation and Strategic Communications at the State Security Department (SSD), is among the victims of the strike, the Ukrainska Pravda news portal (https://www.pravda.com.ua) reports.

Details of the attack on the military training ground

The missile strike was carried out in the afternoon of July 24. According to information from the regional military administration, quoted by the Antikor media platform (https://antikor.info), Russian forces used ballistic missiles to hit a private training ground in the region.

A specialized exhibition of defense equipment and weapons was being held at the site during the attack. The event was attended by numerous officials and representatives of companies from the military-industrial complex.

Toll: Official reports confirm 10 deaths, with nearly 100 others injured to varying degrees.

Law enforcement response: Ukrainian authorities immediately launched an investigation. Two criminal proceedings for war crimes have been initiated, the Financial Times (https://www.ft.com) reports.

The loss of Valentina Savitskaya

Savitskaya's death was also officially confirmed by her husband Igor Solovey on social networks, as reported by the Ukrainian agency OBOZ.UA (https://news.obozrevatel.com). As the leader of strategic communications of the UDO, she was directly responsible for international relations and security coordination with foreign partners in the context of the military conflict.

As of 10:03 Bulgarian time on July 25, 2026, rescue operations and clearing of debris at the training ground near Kiev continue, and the number of seriously injured suggests a possible increase in the number of dead.