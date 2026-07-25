Zelensky: Russia will accept 30,000 soldiers from the DPRK

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that Russia is preparing to receive 30,000 more soldiers from North Korea (DPRK) and plans to expand the scale of its mobilization. In his evening video address to the nation on July 25, 2026 the head of state emphasized that this move increases global instability and drastically changes the dynamics of the conflict.

News Agency Reuters (reuters.com) quoted Zelensky as saying: “We see Russia's deepening cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to attract another 30,000 North Korean servicemen and preparations for their reception have been underway in the Voronezh region since June“.

Preparation in Voronezh and technology transfer

According to Ukrainian intelligence data shared on Volodymyr Zelensky's official profile in X (x.com/ZelenskyyUa), in addition to sending additional manpower, Pyongyang is preparing to provide Moscow with new ballistic missile launchers.

The Ukrainian leader also commented on the dangerous long-term consequences of this partnership for global security:

Battle Experience: Russia Helps North Korea Learn How to Fight Modern Warfare.

Russia Helps North Korea Learn How to Fight Modern Warfare. Weapons Modernization: Pyongyang Improves Its Technologies, Gets Real-World Battlefield Practice.

Pyongyang Improves Its Technologies, Gets Real-World Battlefield Practice. Regional threat: These processes pose a direct threat to countries in Asia within range of North Korean missiles.

Background of military cooperation

News portal UA.NEWS (ua.news) recalls that the deep military ties between the two countries became apparent as early as 2024, when, under a bilateral defense pact, the DPRK sent its first contingent of about 14,000 fighters to the Russian Kursk region. Despite the serious losses that these units suffered at that time, the Kremlin continues to rely on external assistance to compensate for the shortage of personnel at the front, while avoiding mass public discontent at home from a new wave of internal mobilization.

In parallel with the new wave of foreign reinforcements, Russia is also stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian territory. Dozens of attacks have been recorded today, including with guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhia, which have resulted in civilian casualties.