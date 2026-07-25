Kiev cracks down on draft evaders

Ukraine is preparing a package of strict measures against draft evaders, according to a statement by the country's military ombudsman Olga Reshetilova.

In a television interview, she revealed that draft laws have already been developed that provide for serious administrative and financial sanctions for violators of military service. The topic of mobilization remains a leading issue in the country, after the laws were signed on July 24 to extend martial law and general mobilization until October 31, 2026.

Blocked accounts and travel bans for those in hiding

According to Reshetilova, the new legislative initiatives aim to make evading mobilization legally disadvantageous and highly restrictive in everyday life. The planned set of measures will allow for more effective investigative actions against violators, directly affecting the following areas:

Frozen Bank Accounts : Stopping access to personal funds and blocking assets.

: Stopping access to personal funds and blocking assets. Administrative Services : Restricting access to government services and issuing documents.

: Restricting access to government services and issuing documents. Freedom of movement: Travel restrictions, including the withdrawal of driving licenses.

The Ombudsman stressed that these unpopular steps were necessary to ensure fairness for servicemen who have been at the front for a long time and need rotation and demobilization. According to Mezha.net, the bills have not yet been officially submitted to the Office of the Verkhovna Rada, but their texts are completely ready.

Sharp criticism of the former leadership of the Ministry of Defense

Olga Reshetilova has made serious criticism of the current management of the defense department. She stated directly that during the six-month term of the recently dismissed Minister of Defense Mikhail Fedorov, the department has not made any real progress in the reform of the Territorial Assembly Centers (TACs).

„In six months, we have not advanced in the mobilization reform even by half a step. This is a fact“, commented Reshetilova.

She explained that the Office of the Military Ombudsman has submitted specific proposals for reform to both Fedorov and the previous Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, but the result has remained only at the level of presentations and declarative statements, without real legislative and structural changes. As an example of the chaos in the system, the digital database “Oberig“ was cited, where about 20% of the information is duplicated, including data of persons who are already actually serving in the army.

The Information Agency sud.ua recalls that Mikhail Fedorov himself (who left his post in mid-July after a conflict with the General Staff) acknowledged the existing problems. Before his resignation, he stated that the issues with mobilization could not be resolved without building a completely “new social contract“ between the state and citizens.

The Ombudsman expressed hope that the new leadership of the Ministry of Defense would finally move from discussions to practical actions.