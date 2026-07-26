Drone hits ship in Odessa, injured and missing

Seven crew members of a foreign merchant ship were injured and two others are missing after a massive drone attack.

The attack took place in the night hours of Sunday and hit a key port in the Odessa region, regional governor Oleg Kiper officially confirmed on his Telegram channel.

Escalation of strikes in the Black Sea

According to initial information from the Ukrainian authorities, the enemy drones were aimed directly at Ukraine's logistics hubs. The injured sailors are not Ukrainian citizens, but are part of the international crew of the vessel docked at the port. A fire broke out on board the attacked ship, which was brought under control by the rescue teams that arrived on the scene. The search and rescue operation to find the two missing sailors continues in the Black Sea.

“The enemy is deliberately attacking port infrastructure and civilian ships, trying to paralyze sea exports“, said Oleg Kiper.

Chronology of attacks on ships

This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on international shipping in the region in recent weeks. In July, tensions along the Black Sea corridor increased significantly, with Russia and Ukraine stepping up attacks on logistical targets and ships.

Just five days ago, a similar air strike killed 10 people aboard a ship flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau. In parallel, the Russian Ministry of Defense regularly reports that their targets are military equipment and fuel depots located in port areas.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side has strengthened the defense of the Odessa region and activated air defense (ADF) systems, but drone debris and direct hits continue to threaten civilian and industrial infrastructure in the region.