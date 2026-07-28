Ramzan Kadyrov promised: We have enough food! There will never be hunger in Chechnya

Reports about an impending shortage of food and basic necessities in Chechnya are not true, said the president of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, on his Telegram channel.

He described this information as "someone's imagination" and called for trusting only official sources of information.

"There are sufficient stocks of food products and essential goods in our republic.

All specialized enterprises, agricultural holdings and processing organizations are operating in a normal mode.

All necessary equipment and material and technical resources are engaged in carrying out seasonal field work," Kadyrov wrote.

At the same time, he admitted that weather conditions have led to minor changes in the harvest schedule in some regions, but the harvest continues according to plan. 120 thousand hectares of grain and leguminous crops have been harvested, the gross yield amounts to 369 thousand tons.

This exceeds the indicators for the same period last year. According to preliminary forecasts, the gross yield of cereals this year will exceed 500 thousand tons.

"There are no grounds to assume or predict a food shortage", summed up the leader of Chechnya.