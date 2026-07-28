Russia expects smaller losses for farmers from natural disasters in 2026

The insured losses of farmers in Russia from destroyed crops due to natural disasters in 2026 are expected to be significantly lower than the previous year, when they reached 8.7 billion rubles, the National Union of Agricultural Insurers (NUA) reported, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

According to the union's preliminary assessment, this year's damages will remain significantly below the levels of 2025, when insurance compensation paid approached 9 billion rubles.

According to the NUA, as of mid-July, only four Russian regions have declared a state of emergency at the regional level since the beginning of the year due to natural phenomena that affected agriculture economy.

In the Republic of Dagestan and Chechnya, a state of emergency was introduced due to floods, and in the Penza region and the Republic of Adygea - due to waterlogging of the soil. Hail also caused damage in Adygea.

The floods in the Krasnodar Territory, tornadoes and floods in Bashkiria and the Urals, as well as hail in other parts of the country, are currently assessed as local, says the president of the NSA Korney Bizhdov.

According to him, the authorities in the Rostov and Omsk regions, as well as in the Altai Territory, are considering the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in individual regions due to drought.

In 2025, insurance benefits were paid to agricultural producers in 35 regions of Russia. The greatest damage then was caused by drought, adverse winter conditions and floods, according to data from the National Union of Agricultural Insurers.