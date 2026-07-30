Drone crashes in industrial area in Kharkiv

Kharkov has once again been the target of a midnight airstrike. At 4:40 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 30, an industrial area in the city was reportedly hit. According to the official Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, an enemy drone crashed in the territory of an industrial site. The crash of the device led to a detonation and a large-scale fire in warehouses.

Ukraine's air defenses have been activated throughout the Kharkiv region due to increased activity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Military experts note that the intensity of strikes in the region has increased dramatically over the past week. Russian forces are massively deploying new modifications, including drones with fiber-optic cables that are completely immune to electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Damage and rescue operation in Kharkiv

Teams of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were immediately sent to the scene of the incident. According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, headed by Oleg Sinegubov, serious material damage was caused to the industrial infrastructure. The fire has engulfed the warehouse and several trucks parked nearby.

Impact location: Industrial area of Kharkiv city.

Industrial area of Kharkiv city. Damage: Destroyed warehouses and burning vehicles.

Destroyed warehouses and burning vehicles. Victims: There is currently no confirmed information about civilian casualties.

The city remains under constant risk of combined attacks, including both heavy drones of the "Shahed" and "Italmas" type, as well as ballistic missiles. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the airstrike is completely lifted.