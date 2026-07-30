US leader Donald Trump revealed to reporters at the White House details of his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said that he insisted to Zelensky for a quick end to the conflict.

“I just told him to end the war“, the US president said in Washington, quoted by Reuters and ANI.

During his statement, Trump emphasized his diplomatic line, noting that he maintains good relations with both his Ukrainian counterpart and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I would like him to end the war," Trump repeated, commenting on the high human cost and thousands of casualties in the previous month.

The talks at the White House caused serious disappointment in Kiev

According to the influential Ukrainian publication “Strana“, Zelensky's long-awaited meeting with Trump did not at all meet the high expectations of the Ukrainian delegation.

Instead of receiving the green light for new supplies of long-range weapons and expanding military support, Kiev was faced with Washington's categorical demand to accelerate the diplomatic process.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky tried to shift the responsibility for the lack of progress entirely onto the Kremlin. In an interview with Fox News, the Ukrainian president pointed out that Ukraine, Trump and European leaders share a common desire for peace, but the main obstacle remains in Moscow. "We want an end to the war every day, President Trump wants it, the Europeans want it. But Putin doesn't want it, and that's the real problem," Zelensky said, as reported by Ukrainian media outlet UNN.

Strana's analysis shows that the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States has not achieved a strategic breakthrough. The Trump administration continues to insist on a quick freeze on the conflict and negotiations, without engaging with Ukraine's demands for future NATO membership or the provision of more powerful offensive weapons. This puts Kiev in an extremely complex geopolitical position, in which pressure from its main ally for territorial concessions or heavy compromises is becoming increasingly tangible.