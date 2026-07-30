US ends night strikes on Iran, Trump holds emergency meeting

Military tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point after the US Armed Forces and their allies launched large-scale retaliatory actions against Iranian targets, followed by intense diplomatic activity in Washington.

CENTCOM's military response: Massive wave of airstrikes

An official statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) states that US forces have completed a powerful series of airstrikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The operation began at around 8:00 p.m. Eastern US time on July 29 (3:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 30).

According to the CENTCOM report (source: www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4559495/us-strikes-irgc-targets-after-attempted-iranian-attacks/), the attack was a direct response to Iran's attempted missile attacks on US bases in the region a day earlier. Dozens of strategic sites were hit, including:

Command Centers and Infrastructure

Missile and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Warehouses

Coastal Surveillance and Air Defense Systems

Explosions in Ahvaz and Activation of Air Defense in Iran

Shortly after the start of the US offensive, the Iranian media agency Nour News confirmed strong explosions in the strategic southwestern city of Ahvaz (Khuzestan province). Local sources reported that explosions also occurred near other key economic and port centers, including Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz (source: www.iranintl.com/en/202607232152).

Iranian state media reported the activation of air defense systems in several provinces. At present, official Tehran has not yet published a full detailed report on the scale of material damage and the exact number of victims in the border areas.

Axios: Trump and Saudi Arabia in search of de-escalation

In parallel with the military actions, an extraordinary diplomatic shuttle was held in Washington. The news portal Axios revealed that US President Donald Trump held an emergency closed-door meeting at the White House with Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud (source: www.axios.com/2026/07/29/saudi-arabia-iraq-strikes-vance-deescalation-iran).

The meeting was added to the Saudi minister's schedule immediately after his conversation with Vice President J.D. Vance. According to diplomatic sources for Axios, Riyadh delivered a personal message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing that the Kingdom strongly supports finding a way to de-escalate the conflict with Iran. This is happening despite the joint US-Saudi strikes against pro-Iranian militias in neighboring Iraq carried out earlier this week.

The situation in the region remains highly dynamic. International crude oil markets have already reacted with price increases due to the threat of a blockade of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.