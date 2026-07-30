Drone strike sets Wildberries warehouse on fire in Penza

The situation in the conflict zone escalated sharply last night with two major airstrikes. A massive fire broke out at a key logistics center in Russia's Penza region, while air defense forces in western Ukraine were put on alert after massive rocket fire.

Wildberries warehouse on fire in Penza region after drone attack

On the night of July 30, 2026, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the huge sorting center of Russian online retailer Wildberries, located in the Bessonovsky district of Penza region (village of Mastynovka). According to local sources and posts on the Telegram channels Astra and Exilenova+ (quoted by Ukrainian media UNN - unn.ua/en/news/in-penza-a-large-scale-fire-broke-out-at-the-wildberries-sorting-center-after-a-drone-attack), the strike affected a complex with an area of about 90,000 square meters.

A massive fire broke out after the hit. The governor of the region declared a missile threat and introduced the emergency plan “Kover“, which temporarily closed the airspace over the region, while air raid sirens wailed in the city of Penza. Hundreds of employees on shift at the warehouse were urgently evacuated (information from Penza Press - penza.press/171727-bpla-unichtozhili-wildberries-penza-v-ogne-posle-ataki-dronov-vsu-30-07-2026.html). There are currently no official figures on the number of possible victims or injuries.

Reorganization of Wildberries' logistics chains

Due to the serious material damage from the attack, Wildberries' logistics chains were quickly reorganized. The company redirected the flow of goods and orders intended for the Penza region to neighboring regional hubs to prevent a collapse in deliveries to the "Russian Amazon". This is another serious blow to the retailer's infrastructure, after in recent weeks its sites in Tambov, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region also became the target of a coordinated campaign by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (source: Zona Media - en.zona.media/article/2026/07/24/wildberries).

Explosions in Lviv: Massive missile strike from Russia

Almost at the same time, in the early hours of July 30, a series of powerful explosions echoed in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. Russian forces lifted Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers into the sky, launching a wave of cruise missiles (reported by the TSN news portal - tsn.ua/ru/ukrayina/vo-lvove-razdalis-vzryvy-gorod-atakuyut-krylatye-rakety-rabotaet-pvo-3138503.html).

The head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, confirmed the activation of air defense systems in the city and urged residents to stay in shelters away from windows. Local media (including News.LIVE - lviv.novyny.live/ru/vo-lvove-razdalis-vzryvy-zapad-ukrainy-podvergsia-udaru-krylatykh-raket-337670.html) noted that the missiles crossed the entire country in a westward direction, and according to unofficial monitoring data, one or two of the targets flew in close proximity to the border with Poland. As of 5:23 Bulgarian time, information about the destruction and casualties in Lviv remains in the process of clarification.