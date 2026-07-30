Trump Makes Big Moves in Court, Intelligence, Senate

In an intense 24-hour cycle, US President Donald Trump has made a series of strategic moves covering the judiciary, the intelligence community, the Senate leadership, and key infrastructure around the capital. The events outline an intensified push for change at the top in Washington by the morning hours of July 30, 2026, Bulgarian time.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Overturn $83.3 Million for E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump's lawyers have formally asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the court's decision for damages in the amount of $83.3 million awarded to author E. Jean Carroll for defamation [https://www.axios.com/2026/07/28/trump-appeal-defamation-sexual-assault]. The lawsuit is based on statements Trump made in 2019 during his first term in the White House in which he denied her accusations of sexual assault [https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2026-07-28/trump-asks-supreme-court-to-throw-out-e-jean-carrolls-83-million-verdict-axios-reports].

The president’s legal team is citing a landmark 2024 presidential immunity ruling, arguing that comments to the media about his fitness for office are part of his official duties [https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-asks-supreme-court-throw-out-e-jean-carrolls-83-million-verdict-axios-2026-07-28/]. The appeals court had previously rejected that argument due to the defense's late filing, but the case has now been sent to the highest court [https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-asks-supreme-court-overturn-833-million-award-e-jean-carroll-def-rcna589762].

New intelligence chief takes office with focus on election fraud

The U.S. Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) by a vote of 51 to 47 votes, cast entirely along party lines [https://www.dw.com/en/us-trumps-intelligence-chief-pick-jay-clayton-confirmed-by-senate/a-78152450]. Clayton replaces Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned in June [https://www.dw.com/en/us-trumps-intelligence-chief-pick-jay-clayton-confirmed-by-senate/a-78152450].

President Trump has openly expressed expectations that under Clayton's leadership, the intelligence community will focus on uncovering foreign interference and widespread vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system [https://www.dw.com/en/us-trumps-intelligence-chief-pick-jay-clayton-confirmed-by-senate/a-78152450]. The appointment comes after Trump's recent speech at the White House, where he cited recently declassified files and accused China of trying to influence American voters [https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-accuses-china-of-meddling-in-us-elections/a-77996793].

Changes at the top of the Republican Senate

In parallel with the changes in the administration, Trump hinted at a possible reshuffle of the Republican leadership in the Senate, where the party currently holds a fragile majority of 52 seats [https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/12/who-will-replace-trump-ally-lindsey-graham-in-the-us-senate]. The intra-party debate intensified after the sudden death of influential Senator Lindsey Graham earlier this month, which shook the traditional balances in the Upper House [https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/12/who-will-replace-trump-ally-lindsey-graham-in-the-us-senate]. Republicans are facing a rapid reshuffle ahead of the midterm elections, with Trump actively supporting candidates who demonstrate total loyalty to his economic and legislative agenda [https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/south-carolina-republicans-line-up-to-run-in-special-primary-to-replace-late-sen-lindsey-graham].

Historic $22 billion upgrade for Dulles Airport

On Wednesday, Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a sweeping $22 billion plan to completely overhaul Washington International Airport. “Dulles“ (IAD) [https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/prepare-takeoff-president-donald-j-trump-us-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duffy]. The project, jointly supported by the government, operator MWAA and United Airlines, envisages the construction of 5 million square feet of new terminal space and the removal of outdated mobile lounges (“people movers“), introduced in 1962 [https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/c1m1zg5xzj2o], [https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-announce-225-billion-plan-overhaul-dulles-international/story?id=135193804].

“This was considered one of the worst airports in the world. We are going to make it perhaps the best,“ Trump said during at an event in the Oval Office [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-29/trump-unveils-sweeping-plan-to-revamp-washington-dulles-airport]. The plan includes an expansion of the AeroTrain underground train system, a new international arrivals terminal, and the construction of the world's largest parking garage with 32,000 spaces [https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-announce-225-billion-plan-overhaul-dulles-international/story?id=135193804], [https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/prepare-takeoff-president-donald-j-trump-us-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duffy]. The iconic main building, designed by architect Eero Saarinen, will retain its historic appearance, and construction is set to begin in spring 2027. [https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-announce-225-billion-plan-overhaul-dulles-international/story?id=135193804], [https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-unveil-22-billion-plan-remake-washington-dulles-airport-2026-07-29/].