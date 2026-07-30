The US tested a new electronic weapon "Hammer of the Gods", which can blind missiles and drones

The US Army revealed that it has tested a new electronic warfare system called "Hammer of the Gods", capable of disrupting the navigation of precision weapons and ensuring communication of allied forces even in conditions of strong electronic jamming. Fox News reports on the tests, Fokus reports.

First tests off the US West Coast

The system was first tested in mid-July off the US West Coast as part of the Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) experiment.

This is part of the US Army's program to develop technologies that improve coordination between different types of armed forces on the modern battlefield.

How the "Hammer of the Gods" works

The new system is a portable electronic warfare device that blocks positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals, including GPS.

In this way, it can disrupt the operation of various high-precision weapons, including:

long-range artillery;

guided missiles;

cruise missiles;

other munitions that rely on GPS navigation.

Without access to these signals, precision weapons can lose orientation and fail to reach their target.

Provides secure communications

In addition to jamming enemy signals, the system also builds a resilient communications network for allied forces.

According to the US Army, this allows military formations to maintain contact with each other even under intense electronic jamming and continue to perform combat missions.

Part of the development of electronic warfare

The tests of "The Hammer of The "gods" are part of the US effort to develop a new generation of electronic warfare tools that would limit the effectiveness of high-precision weapons of potential adversaries while at the same time ensuring reliable communication between allied forces on the battlefield.