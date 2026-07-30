China prepares countermeasures if US does not lift robot import ban

China will take resolute countermeasures and defend its interests if the United States insists on acting unilaterally on a ban on imports of new Chinese robots and power inverters. This was reported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, quoted by Reuters.

The ministry urged the United States to immediately lift the measures and stop its wrong actions. The ministry stressed that these measures discriminate against and hinder Chinese companies and products.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the measures to protect the development of artificial intelligence in the country from national security threats and to bring back key industries that are expected to grow rapidly to the US.

China claims that the FCC has ignored Beijing's repeated objections and continued to strengthen its restrictive measures.

China's Ministry of Commerce accused the US of overly expanding the scope of the concept of national security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral harassment" that ignore the interests of Chinese and US industries.