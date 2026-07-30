Saudi Arabia seeks protection of shipping in Red Sea from Houthis

Saudi Arabia is seeking to build an international coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis. This is reported by "Reuters", citing its sources.

According to them, the composition of the coalition has not yet been finally determined and is currently being discussed with dozens of countries.

The Saudi Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iran-backed Houthis announced on July 20 that they will impose a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea - in response to what they described as a Saudi blockade of Yemen. A charge Riyadh denies.

The Houthis have since claimed responsibility for the attacks on Saudi ships in the Red Sea. In response, Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes on what it says are Houthi military facilities in the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, which are being used to threaten commercial shipping.

The blockade has opened a new front against the United States and its allies in the broader conflict with Iran, expanding attacks on tankers carrying energy resources and other supplies beyond the waters of the Persian Gulf and sending oil prices soaring.