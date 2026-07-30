Ukrainian Army loses F-16 in mid-flight accident

A Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jet suffered a mid-flight emergency while performing a combat mission in one of the frontline sectors.

The pilot was evacuated and transported to a medical facility for examination and diagnostic evaluation. The authorities reported that there were no civilian casualties or material damage in the incident.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"We inform you that on July 29, 2026, contact was lost with an F-16 fighter jet of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In one of the directions of the front line, the pilot was performing a combat mission to intercept enemy air targets. "According to preliminary information, an emergency situation occurred on board the aircraft and the pilot was forced to eject," the statement said.

Experts and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

On July 7, a mourning ceremony was held in the city of Brody in the Lviv region, Ukraine, for the four crew members of a Mi-8 helicopter that crashed while performing a combat mission to intercept Russian drones.