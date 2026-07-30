Russian Army Fights for Konstantinovka with Planned Bombs

The Institute for the Study of War

Russian forces are using planned aerial bombing strikes to support the infantry advance in and around Konstantinovka.

Russian forces frequently carry out planned bombing strikes against Konstantinovka and other towns in Ukraine's so-called "Fortress Belt" in the Donetsk region to destroy Ukrainian fortified positions and ground force command posts, allowing Russian infiltration groups to enter and subsequently seize and consolidate positions.

This is what the "Institute for the Study of War" wrote (ISW).

A Ukrainian drone unit commander said that Russian guided-missile bombs against Konstantinovka were the main reason for Russian successes in the area and posed serious challenges for Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces first began using the tactic of destroying Ukrainian positions with guided bombs on a large scale to support the ground forces' offensive in the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024. They subsequently used similar strikes to support offensives against other settlements, such as Ugledar in October 2024, Kurakhovo in December 2024, and Toretsk in August 2025.

Russian forces continue to rely on their air superiority in 2026, although their infantry tactics have changed - from larger-scale infantry attacks and mechanized assaults to primarily infiltrate small groups.

Russian forces are also using guided bombs in their combat air interdiction (BAI) campaign in 2025 and 2026, particularly against Ukrainian ground lines of communication and supply (GLOC) in the tactical and operational rear.

Efforts to limit Russian aviation capabilities are likely to deprive Russian forces of an important tactical advantage and help further slow the pace of the Russian offensive.

Russia's reliance on guided bomb strikes to support ground offensives is a vulnerability that Ukraine and its Western partners could exploit.

Ukraine has already significantly weakened Russian ground air defenses in individual sectors of the front through a sustained campaign to suppress and destroy enemy air defenses. (SEAD/DEAD) by the end of 2025.

Ukraine continues its efforts to contain Russian combat aircraft, including through F-16 and Gripen fighter jets, as well as other countermeasures. Continued Western support for these Ukrainian efforts could significantly reduce Russian air superiority.

The weakening of Russian aviation capabilities will deprive Russian forces of key assets on which the Russian military relies for powerful tactical offensives. This is likely to slow down Russian ground advances, hampering Russia's ability to destroy key Ukrainian strongholds, use the destruction as cover for infantry, and disrupt Ukrainian logistics.

The situation in and around Konstantinovka is deteriorating, but Russian forces have not captured the town, despite Russian claims.

Fighting is likely to continue for several more weeks as Russian forces attempt to consolidate the positions they have gained through infiltration operations.

Geolocalized footage released on July 25 shows Ukrainian forces recently advancing or holding positions that Russian infiltration groups have outflanked in the southwest of Konstantinovka. Geolocated footage from July 29 shows Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions in the southwest of the city, an area where Russian sources had previously claimed Russian forces had established positions.

Geolocated footage from July 28 shows Ukrainian forces striking Russian positions in the central part of Konstantinovka after an infiltration operation that the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed was carried out by Russian forces.

Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported on July 29 that Ukrainian servicemen said Russian troops were continuing to infiltrate the city and that Russian forces were complicating Ukrainian defenses. However, Ukrainian units are still rotating infantry into positions in the city, and the Ukrainian rear is not at risk of encirclement for at least the next few weeks.