The anti-Russian sanctions bill, which passed the procedural vote in the Senate of the US Congress, does a disservice to the administration of President Donald Trump. This is stated in a comment by the Russian Embassy in Washington in response to a TASS inquiry.

"The bill approved by the Senate on July 28 in a preliminary vote, bearing the name of the late Senator Lindsey Graham - a clinical Russophobe (included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists), does a disservice to the current US administration," the diplomatic mission emphasized.

The embassy noted that "at the beginning of this year, when Graham, together with his associates, was traveling between Kiev and Washington, demanding the maximum tightening of anti-Russian sanctions, including punitive duties of up to 500% on countries that buy energy resources from Moscow, the White House tried to cool the excessive enthusiasm of the congressmen, acting on the principle of "Carthage must be destroyed".

According to the Russian Embassy, at that time the US administration was convinced that the president has all the necessary tools for economic and other pressure on the Kremlin, and additional legislative requirements only limit his possibilities for maneuver.

"Now, however, against the backdrop of the US being mired in the Iranian adventure and the real prospect of a collapse in energy markets, which directly leads to an increase in prices at American gas stations and an acceleration of inflation before the November congressional elections, "hawks" - Donald Trump's party members, to the satisfaction of the opposition members from the Democratic Party, are placing obstacles in the president's foreign policy," the Russian diplomatic mission stated.

"The ineffectiveness of the sanctions pressure on Russia has been proven in practice, and new repressive measures in the current situation, taking into account the victorious statements of the legislators who are consumed with hatred for us about the support received from the administration, will harm the United States itself, first of all," the embassy pointed out.