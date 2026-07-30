Russian missile fell in eastern Poland, Tusk: Everything points to the X-101

The object that fell overnight in a field in eastern Poland is most likely a Russian X-101 cruise missile. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

„Everything indicates that it is a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, but we want to be 100% sure what type of missile it is and who launched it“, Tusk said during an extraordinary meeting.

The Polish Supreme Military Command reported that the object fell in a deserted area near the village of Tarnawa Kolonia, south of Lublin, where an air alert was declared earlier in the morning.

Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said that no one was injured in the incident and no material damage was caused.

For its part, Ukraine accused Russia of violating Polish airspace.

„Overnight, a Russian cruise missile "The X-101 entered Polish airspace as part of a massive Russian strike on Ukraine, violating NATO airspace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha wrote on the social network X.

According to him, what happened is "another clear proof that strengthening Ukrainian air defense is an urgent need and a guarantee of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic community."

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish airspace has been violated several times. In September, numerous Russian drones entered Poland during an attack on Ukraine, and then the Polish Air Force and NATO allies shot down some of them for the first time.