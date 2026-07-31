Hamas Disarmament to Begin in Gaza Within Weeks

In the early hours of July 31, US President Donald Trump announced the achievement of a “historic agreement“ for the complete disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas and all armed factions in the Gaza Strip.

According to information from the authoritative media Axios, citing sources from the negotiation process, the practical implementation of the agreed roadmap will begin in the next few weeks after a two-week preparatory period.

The Hamas group has officially accepted the framework for phased demilitarization, which is defined as a turning point after two years of devastating conflict. According to Axios sources cited in the international press by publications such as The Telegraph, the final phase of the negotiations was accelerated by the unprecedented financial crisis in Hamas and pressure from regional mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. The deal is a fact despite Iran's diplomatic attempts to convince the Palestinian delegation in Cairo to play for time and reject the conditions, Axios also reports.

Mechanism and timeline for disarmament

The agreement contains 20 key points and will be implemented in strictly controlled phases over a total period of 200 to 300 days:

Weapons handover: Hamas commits to decommission and hand over all its heavy and light weapons within 8 months.

Hamas commits to decommission and hand over all its heavy and light weapons within 8 months. Map handover: The organization will provide complete maps of its underground network of tunnels, weapons depots and production facilities that will be destroyed.

The organization will provide complete maps of its underground network of tunnels, weapons depots and production facilities that will be destroyed. External control: All arsenals will be placed under the management of the new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), assisted by the International Stabilization Force (ISF) under the leadership of a US general.

All arsenals will be placed under the management of the new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), assisted by the International Stabilization Force (ISF) under the leadership of a US general. Full Amnesty: As a key incentive for the deal, Hamas fighters who voluntarily surrender their weapons and comply with the plan will receive amnesty.

Israeli Withdrawal and Future Governance

A phased withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is planned in parallel with the disarmament. Axios reveals that initially the Israeli army will withdraw to the so-called “Yellow Line“ (the positions from the ceasefire last October). Any subsequent withdrawal will only take place after verification of the full demilitarization of the relevant sector. Israel also pledged to end its campaign of targeted assassinations of Hamas members except in the event of an imminent threat.

A transitional technocratic government of 15 Palestinian experts, approved and overseen by the Peace Board, will take over the civilian administration of Gaza. Full reconstruction of the enclave's destroyed infrastructure will begin only after international powers verify progress on disarmament. Israeli officials have expressed skepticism about Hamas' sincerity, and have emphasized to media outlets such as The Jerusalem Post that they insist on "one right, one authority, and one weapon" without any exceptions.