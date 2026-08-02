Evacuation in the USA: Fire threatens Washington state

A critical environmental situation is developing in the northwestern part of the USA, where a fiery inferno is raging. Authorities in Spokane County, Washington, have issued the highest level three evacuation order ("Leave Now") due to the rapidly growing "Old Trails" wildfire.

The news program on CNN alarms that strong winds with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h and record low humidity are further complicating the situation and fanning the flames at an extreme speed.

Critical situation and power outages

The fire started in dry grass and bushes, but quickly shifted to residential areas and threatens more than 4,000 structures, including important municipal facilities and a veterans hospital. Local power companies took preventive power outages, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power to avoid new sparks. The National Weather Service has issued a rare "Red Flag Severe Weather Warning".

Unprecedented Drought and Mobilization

The current disaster comes as the state is in its fourth consecutive year of systemic drought. According to data from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, cited in reports by Reuters (reuters.com), more than 1,000 fires have already burned vast areas since the beginning of the year, making this season one of the busiest in the region's history. More than 110 members of the Washington National Guard were mobilized to deal with the elements for the first time in four years.