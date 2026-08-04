Morocco has named a key highway in the country after US President Donald Trump, the BBC reported.

Trump himself announced the news on social networks a few days ago. Now it has been confirmed in a letter from the King of Morocco Mohammed VI. The ruler indicates that renaming the highway is an expression of deep respect.

The "Tiznit-Dakhla" highway enters the territory of Western Sahara - a region most of which is occupied by Morocco, with the country claiming sovereignty over it. However, part of the territory is controlled by the "Polisario" Front - an armed group fighting for independence for the indigenous Sahrawi population. Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, has been the subject of five decades of struggle in one of Africa's longest-running conflicts. The UN has consistently pushed for a resolution to the dispute, including through a referendum, but the region's indigenous people have never been given a chance to vote on their future.

The African Union recognizes the independence of Western Sahara.

In 2020, during the first term of the Trump administration, the United States recognized Morocco's claims to the disputed region as part of an agreement under which Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel.